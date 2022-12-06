Police are asking for video footage to help their investigation into the vandalism of cars in a Grantham street.

Lincolnshire Police say there have been several reports of criminal damage in Dudley Road in which the wing mirrors of parked cars have been damaged.

Police received reports of the damage from Friday night (December 2).

Police are appealing for information on damage to parked cars in Dudley Road. (61147495)

PCSO Patrick Welby asked for any information on the incidents.

He said: "There have been several reports of criminal damage on Dudley Road, Grantham, where wing mirrors of parked vehicles have been damaged. This happened Friday to Saturday night."

Anyone with information, CCTV or ring doorbell footage should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 90 of 03/12/2022.