Vandals target artwork in Grantham tunnel for second time

Vandals have once again targeted art work in a town under pass - just weeks after it had been repaired from being vandalised a first time.

The graphics and art and design students from Grantham College created a series of pictures to display in the tunnel between Huntingtower Road and Station Road as part of a joint initiative to brighten and create a better environment for people who use the route.

But within days of being unveiled in March, many of the panels had been torn off the wall and vandalised. It was later repaired but has been targeted again.

Vandals have damaged artwork in railway tunnel. (10354386)

Dave Thomas, head of graphic design at Grantham College said: “I can’t express how upset, disappointed and angry that I and the other members of staff are.

"This is a mindless act of vandalism, perpetrated by people who have nothing better to do. The aim of the project was to improve ‘our town’- not my town or their town but ‘our town’.

"Grantham is suffering enough from shop closures, which are turning Grantham into a ghost town. What sort of first impression are we creating, by destroying peoples efforts to make our town look better? I just can’t understand what makes people think that doing this is acceptable; it is mindless and unproductive.

It is the second time that the artwork has been targeted since March. (10435233)

"I’m glad to say that our students who produced these wonderful panels, are a pleasure to work with and a credit to the town they live in, and are prepared to make things better. It is a shame that the people who did this can’t see the value in it."

The student's who produced the artwork have been left feeling demoralised.

One added: "It is rather upsetting to have spent my time to researching and designing these images, just to have them torn down within a matter of weeks."

Another student is disappointed but pleased to have been given the chance to take part in the project.

They added: "It is very disappointing to see our hard work ruined. It would have made a great long term addition to show Grantham’s history which is otherwise unappreciated. However, I am still glad to have had been a part of this project, regardless."