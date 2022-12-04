A beauty business owner recovering from a stroke has been awarded for putting her customers first.

Vanessa Goodliffe, owner of Beauty Within by Vanessa, won the Customer Care award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Vanessa moved her business from mobile beauty therapy to a cabin in the garden of her home in Burton-le-Coggles during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide a venue that made her customers feel safe.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (60789569)

She has continued to go above and beyond for her customers and, despite suffering a stroke six weeks ago, is hoping to be back at work by the new year.

Vanessa thanked her husband, parents and friends upon winning the award, which was sponsored by BGB.

The beauty therapist gave some more details on how it felt to win the award, and her journey so far.

Vanessa Cairns giving a treatment. (60904195)

What did it mean to you to win the award?

I was totally overwhelmed to be nominated for the award, let alone winning.

I even had my coat on as I was cold and really didn’t expect to win. It really was amazing.

Beauty Within by Vanessa is based in a log cabin. (60904192)

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges in the customer care category?

The judges said that they loved all my little touches in the salon. I have an umbrella stand at the bottom of the drive for clients to help themselves to.

I also have biscuits and drinks for clients when they come in. I just do all I can to ensure my clients are happy and I think the judges picked up on this.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

My business is a beauty salon run in a beautiful log cabin in my garden in Burton Coggles.

I offer a wide range of treatments including massages, waxing, nails, tanning, facials, make up and much more.

How have you adapted or changed your business in the last few years?

My business has had a major upheaval in the last few years. I was a mobile beauty therapist but when Covid hit I felt major changes had to happen.

I wanted to ensure I was able to keep my clients safe and happy.

The log cabin had been a dream I had always had and I felt this was the time to put my dream into action.

What are your plans for the coming year?

Unfortunately, recently I have had a stroke and have been unable to work for the last six weeks.

I hope in the new year I can get back to work and continue to develop my skills and offer new treatments.

It’s so hard not being able to work but I will get better and I will get back to the salon and all my lovely clients.

How have you risen to the challenges of the last few years?

The cabin was a major shift in my business. It was a very hard time to invest but I felt I had to do it.

I felt it was easier to keep everywhere nice and clean and ensure my clients felt safe.

A lot of my clients describe the salon as their little retreat, a place they feel safe and can relax.

This makes me so happy as without the loyalty of all my clients, I would not have such and great business and love what I do.