A vape shop has moved into new premises in Grantham town centre.

The Juice-e-Vaporium, which opened in The George Centre, in Westgate, in 2013, moved into the former Unveiled by Leanne bridal shop premises at 22 Westgate on Monday.

Kam Gray, who owns the business alongside Deborah Taylor, said: “It is in the ideal location. Westgate is always busy and bustling.”