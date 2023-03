A car crashed into a bollard in a store car park.

The vehicle crashed into the bollard yesterday (Sunday) in the Halfords car park in London Road, Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:

The car collided with a bollard in the Halfords car park in London Road, Grantham. Photo: Lou Kennedy (63077686)

"There were no reported injuries and the owner had made Halfords aware and was arranging recovery."