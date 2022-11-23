Emergency services attended the A1 after a vehicle went into a ditch.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham were called to a collision at 8.29am today (Wednesday) involving one vehicle on the A1 southbound near South Witham.

The vehicle was in a ditch as a result of the collision.

The fire crews used a short extension ladder to assist one casualty out of the vehicle and provided first aid.

They also made the vehicle safe.