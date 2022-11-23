Grantham fire crews attend A1 collision near South Witham
Published: 17:13, 23 November 2022
| Updated: 17:15, 23 November 2022
Emergency services attended the A1 after a vehicle went into a ditch.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham were called to a collision at 8.29am today (Wednesday) involving one vehicle on the A1 southbound near South Witham.
The vehicle was in a ditch as a result of the collision.
The fire crews used a short extension ladder to assist one casualty out of the vehicle and provided first aid.
They also made the vehicle safe.