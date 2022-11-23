Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham fire crews attend A1 collision near South Witham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:13, 23 November 2022
 | Updated: 17:15, 23 November 2022

Emergency services attended the A1 after a vehicle went into a ditch.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham were called to a collision at 8.29am today (Wednesday) involving one vehicle on the A1 southbound near South Witham.

The vehicle was in a ditch as a result of the collision.

Fire news. (57695064)
Fire news. (57695064)

The fire crews used a short extension ladder to assist one casualty out of the vehicle and provided first aid.

They also made the vehicle safe.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE