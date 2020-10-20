Home   News   Article

Vehicle severely damaged by fire in Grantham street

By Graham Newton
Published: 08:55, 20 October 2020
 | Updated: 08:57, 20 October 2020

A vehicle was severely damaged by fire this morning in a Grantham street.

Grantham firefighters were called to Winchester Road to reports 'of a fire in the open' just after 4am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

One vehicle was severely damaged by fire this morning in Winchester Road, Grantham. (42766339)
The spokesperson confirmed there was 'severe damage by fire' to one vehicle.

