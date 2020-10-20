Vehicle severely damaged by fire in Grantham street

A vehicle was severely damaged by fire this morning in a Grantham street.

Grantham firefighters were called to Winchester Road to reports 'of a fire in the open' just after 4am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

One vehicle was severely damaged by fire this morning in Winchester Road, Grantham. (42766339)

