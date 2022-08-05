A stowaway black widow spider found in a garage has been rescued by Rutland Sanctuary Zoo.

At the weekend the venomous spider was discovered in an imported vehicle at Bomber County Speed Shop in Grantham.

Immediately noticing the spider looked different to the eight-legged creatures normally seen in England, the owner put out a post asking for advice.

A black widow spider which was found in Grantham and rescued by Rutland Sanctuary Zoo

The team at Rutland Sanctuary Zoo, based at Rutland Water, came to the rescue, giving the arachnid a home to live out the rest of her days.

Joanna Aldwinkle, who runs the zoo with her husband Jez, said: "Rather than panicking and dispatching this beauty the gentleman looked to keep her safe and find her a new home.

"He didn't squash it and instead got her to the right people, and kept his eye on her."

Joanna explained that 'it is not a common occurrence', but if it happens advised - through bringing it back from holiday or discovering it in an imported product - not to panic and instead keep it safe.

"I'm so thankful he kept the young lady safe," she said.

"If anyone spots something like that don't ever touch it. Nothing can happen as long as you keep your distance.

"Take a picture from far away. If you don't know what it is, then don't touch it.

Bomber County Speed Shop in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (58475478)

"If you do get a bite then seek medical treatment."

The black widow is now comfortable in her new home at the zoo, and has been treated to a meal of locusts.

The zoo decided on the name of Bellatrix for the spider, inspired by the death eater character in Harry Potter, but chose to shorten it to Bella to sound less intimidating.

While Joanna admits she isn't a 'spider person' she describes Bella as beautiful.

"I think people are scared of spiders because of the unknown," she said.

"It is about educating people and busting the myth as they are actually beautiful, wonderful and marvellous animals and are important to the eco system throughout the whole world."

Bella, who the zoo's vet believes is a 'mature spider', will be on show alongside the other animals at Rutland Sanctuary Zoo.