A venue has showcased the activities and events that it offers ahead of Village Halls Week.

With Village Halls Week taking place between January 23 and 29, Allington Village Hall, based in Side Street, is reminding nearby residents of what it has to offer.

The people who run Allington Village Hall have said they will "be offering a warm welcome to anyone who would like to join us in one of the wide range of activities that take place throughout the week in our fabulous village hall".

Allington Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (55036504)

The venue's weekly events include Allington Craft on Mondays between 1.30 and 4.30pm, followed by Pilates from 7pm to 8pm during term time. On Tuesday, Tai Chi sessions are held between 10 and 11am, with New Age Kurling from 2pm to 4.30pm. Rounding off Tuesdays is 'Viking Squares', a three hour session starting at 7pm.

Wednesdays see the hall used for yoga, with a seated class being held between 10 and 11am, followed by a standard yoga session between 1 and 2.30pm

Star Academy and Allington Morris are held on Thursday evenings between 4 and 7pm and 8 and 10pm respectively. Star Academy runs in term time, while Allington Morris is on from September to April.

Another yoga session takes place on Fridays from 10am to 11am, followed by Allington Social at 2pm for two and a half hours.

Carpet Bowls is hosted on alternate Sundays between September and April from 2pm until 5pm.

The Women's Institute takes place every first Wednesday of the month for two hours from 7.30pm.

Grantham Danserye is held every third Saturday between 2 and 5pm.

On Saturdays, Allington Coffee Shop is held between April and September between 10.30am and 12pm, while Allington Café is hosted for two hours from 12pm between October and March.

For further information please contact, David Smedley on 07443 432723 or chair.allingtonvhmc@gmail.com