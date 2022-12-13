A number of 'warm spaces' in Grantham offer people in need a place out of the cold.

Five venues in Grantham have thrown open their doors to offer warmth, not only to the homeless but to people who are struggling to afford to heat their homes.

These could prove vital to some as the cold snap is expected to continue into the weekend.

Warm Welcome has compiled a register of 'warm spaces'. (61299533)

It comes as children's centres across the county announce they will remain open over the Christmas period to offer families a place to stay warm.

Registered with Warm Welcome – which aims to support organisations to open their doors and provide a warm welcome for those struggling to heat their homes this winter – are:

* Grantham Library, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Grantham. Open 9am-5pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am-6pm Thursday and 9am-4pm Saturday.

* ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, Grantham. No opening times provided.

* St John's Spitalgate Church hall, in Station Road East, Grantham. Open 9am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday.

* Swingbridge Children's Centre, in Trent Road, Grantham. Open 9am-5pm Monday-Thursday and 9am-4.30pm Friday.

* Church of the Ascension, in Edinburgh Road, Grantham. Open 10am-noon Monday-Tuesday.

* Colsterworth Methodist Church, in Back Lane, Colsterworth. Open 3pm-5pm fortnightly on Tuesdays (from November 8).

* Churches Together in Bottesford, Bottesford Methodist Church, Devon Lane. Open 10am-3pm Wednesday.

Some 'warm spaces' have refreshments to give to those who attend, while others provide wi-fi and toilet facilities.

To find a warm space, or to register a venue, visit https://www.warmwelcome.uk/#find-a-space

