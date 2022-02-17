Due to warnings of high winds tomorrow, a number of outdoor venues in the area have announced temporary closures due to safety concerns.

With Storm Eunice set to cause high winds in Lincolnshire tomorrow, outdoor venues have confirmed that they will close for the day.

Belvoir Castle announced that the grounds will be temporarily closed for the day, while Belton House will also be closed due to the forecast of high winds.

Belvoir Castle. Photo: Nick Fry (8817492)

South Kesteven District Council today confirmed the postponement of Youth Fest, which was set to take place in Market Place this Saturday, over weather concerns.

The Garden Yard on Union Street also confirmed that it would be closed tomorrow due to the expected high winds, and will reopen on Saturday.

In Grantham and the surrounding areas, the Met Office weather warning remains at the second highest amber level and still warns that “flying debris could result in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.”

The new marquee to shelter the outdoor area at The Garden Yard (51221321)

The amber warning comes into force from 5am on Friday and lasts until 9pm, and wind could still see gusts up to 80mph in the area.

In a statement, Belton House said: "Belton will be closed tomorrow, Friday 18 February, due to the forecast of high winds.

"Reopening on Saturday 19 will be delayed until 11am or until it is safe to open, to allow our team to conduct safety checks throughout the entire site.

"We recommend checking social media and the website before travelling to Belton."

Belton House (49642090)

A statement from Belvoir Castle said: "Due to high wind warnings, the Castle grounds will be temporarily closed to visitors tomorrow, Friday February 18.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. If you have purchased garden entry admission for this date, you are welcome to redeem your tickets on any of our alternative opening days.

"The Castle Grounds will re-open as usual on Saturday February 19 subject to weather forecasts. More updates will be shared via social media and online at: https://www.belvoircastle.com/"