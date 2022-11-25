A veteran who had an amputation earlier this year is “so grateful” for two men who installed a ramp to help him leave his home more easily.

Colin Lambert, a former lance bombardier in the army, was unable to leave his council-owned flat at Priory Court, in Grantham, due to it having no wheelchair access.

However, Rupert Stanton, the owner of Prime Comfort, and Tim Harrison, who owned Autocabs Taxis, funded and installed a ramp in Colin’s home on Friday to allow him to leave it freely and without needing help.

Colin Lambert with his new ramp. Credit: Rupert Stanton (60871241)

Colin believes there are “a lot of people worse off” than him, but “Tim and Rupert have certainly made my life easier,” he said.

He added: “If it wasn’t for the generosity of them, I would still be stuck in my flat.

“The difference it has made psychologically means I am able to get out and be independent.”

Prime Comfort is near where Colin lives, so Rupert knows him well as he has sold him mobility scooters in the past.

The new ramp installed. Credit: Rupert Stanton (60871230)

Rupert said: “I heard he couldn’t get down to [Remembrance] memorial day and I said to Tim I was quite happy to go halves for cost with him.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to know you’ve helped someone else.

“I hadn’t seen him for a few months but now we have seen him go past every day on his scooter, beeping at us.”

Tim, who knows Colin through men’s mental health group Place2Bee, said: “I am made up for Colin because he has his independence back again.”

Colin was medically discharged from the army in 1990 after a parachute accident and had to use crutches afterwards to aid his walking.

But in August this year, he had to have his left leg amputated. This meant his first floor flat, with no wheelchair access at ground level, needed an assessment to be carried out by a Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) occupational therapist.

It recommended that South Kesteven District Council instal a ramp to meet Colin's mobility needs.

A district council spokesperson said: "We were sorry to hear of Mr Lambert's change of circumstances and following this, we received a recommendation from the LCC occupational therapist (OT) and are in the process of installing a ramp to his property.

"While the council was awaiting the external contractor's quotation for this work it appears the community, with good intent, acted outside this process.

"The OT report received on October 17, 2022, set out specific criteria for the ramp, which the temporary version does not meet.

"As tenant safety is a priority, we continue with our project to install an approved ramp in line with the OT recommendations, which will include a handrail, specified gradient and other features.

"We wish Mr Lambert well with his rehabilitation and note that he is grateful for all that SKDC has provided for him."

In 2019, before his amputation, South Kesteven District Council assessed Colin’s home and installed a level access shower and other equipment needed, to "help with his independence".

The men's mental health support group Place2Bee runs on Monday’s 6pm till 9pm at the BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street.