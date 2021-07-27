A rock gig at a Grantham social club will raise funds for a dementia charity.

Still Rocking After All These Years will be a one night special with two legends of the entertainment scene.

Between them, headliners Trevor Leeson and Johnny Ceasar boast over 100 years in the entertainment industry and will not only play their music, but will also take time to share stories and experiences from their careers.

Still Rocking After All These Years is set to take place in July. (47065740)

Beginning at 7.30pm on Friday night (July 30), the gig is scheduled to run until 11.30pm, with tickets £10 each. All profits from the gig will go to Appletrees dementia care home amenities fund for the minibus and to buy sensory equipment.

Still Rocking After All These Years will be held in the rear function room of the Railway Club on Huntingtower Road.

Organisers have not been able to retrieve tickets that were sold by Grace, with tickets numbered 20 to 39 not valid on the night. Anyone with these tickets should contact whoever they got them from.

To find out more or buy tickets, visit: www.facebook.com/events/794400748172001 or search for ‘Still Rocking After All These Years’ on Facebook.