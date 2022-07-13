The Veterans Support Service is holding an open day in Grantham which is aimed to help those in the military with their mental health.

The open day will be held at the Jubilee Church Life Centre on Wednesday July 27 from 10am until 3pm.

Simon Hallam, co-founder of the service said: "This is completely about those who have been through it supporting those that are going through it.

Simon and David run the Veterans Support Service to help those who were in the military with their mental health. (57923132)

"Our open days are quarterly events with our next to be held in Grantham.

"As Grantham has such a link with the Territorial Army, who now form such an integral roll within the military, our aim is to make the Grantham event an annual one.

"The aim of the open day is to put as many support services in one place as we can so that those who may need a little support can see what is there for them and how to access that support, a one stop shop as it were."

The service was founded by Simon and his colleague David after they both suffered with their mental health following their careers in the military.

The support service is also funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, and "without there funding and support none of what we do would be possible," added Simon.

There will also be other support organisations in attendance at the open day which includes:

Blind Veterans UK

Carers First

Department of Work & Pensions

Merchant Navy Association

Project Nova

Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund

Royal National Institute for the Blind

South Kesteven District Council

SSAFA

Transition Intervention Liaison Service (TILS aka Op Courage)

Veterans UK

Veterans Support Service CIC

Help for Heroes

If any veterans or their family members wish to attend the open day, then they will need to book tickets through Eventbrite here.

There will be tea, coffee and biscuits on offer to visitors, free of charge.

In terms of parking, there is no parking facilities on site, but it is available 200m away at Welham Street Car Park.