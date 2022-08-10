An American Second World War pilot who returned to RAF North Witham in 2019 has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Lt Col David Hamilton visited the RAF base in 2019 to reminisce of his time at the base as the last surviving pilot from a perilous pre-invasion mission flown on the eve of D-Day.

To celebrate his 100th birthday, David joined the Second World War Airborne Demonstration Team at Frederick Regional Airport Army Airfield in Oklahoma for a weekend of celebrations including a flight in an historic Douglas C-47 Skytrain, nicknamed 'Wild Cat'.

David Hamilton 100th birthday flight. (58559314)

Councillor Annie Mason, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "We were delighted to host Lt Col Hamilton back in in 2019 on the 75th anniversary of D-Day and how wonderful to see how his 100th birthday has been celebrated.

"We must never forget the debt we owe to men like him, and all those he flew with and what they did to help turn the tide of war."

At 21-years-old, 1st Lt Hamilton piloted one of the 20 C-47s of America’s 9th Troop Carrier Command that took off late on the evening of June 5, 1944.

On board were USAAF 82nd Airborne Pathfinder paratroopers ready to drop into France behind German lines.

The Pathfinders mission set up electronic homing equipment to help guide more than 800 C-47 aerial armada aircraft already crossing the English Channel an hour behind Hamilton’s flight.

On board were 13,000 paratroopers dropping into the dark of night at the start of the invasion of Europe in the Normandy region.

Having flown the outward mission at 50ft above the channel to avoid enemy radar, Hamilton returned to RAF North Witham with more than 200 holes in his aircraft from anti-aircraft and small arms fire.

In 2019, he re-visited the airfield and unveiled an interpretation board on the June 5 mission.

He also visited South Witham to unveil a commemorative bench and also meet schoolchildren whose poppy cushions financed it.

Although RAF North Witham's runways are now overgrown, they are still accessible to the public, but they have little trace of the American operation in 1944.

After the Second World War ended, Hamilton left the US Army Force and flew for American Overseas Airline.

In 1950, he was called back into the US Air Force and flew 51 combat missions in the Korean War.