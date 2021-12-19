This week local veterans celebrated their Christmas at lunch with Grantham College Public Services students and staff members in the Grantham College refectory.

Staff member Chris Williams and Public Services students raised £2,000 by completing various fundraising challenges including Challenge 100, where students worked in teams running around the sports field, rowing and biking (100 miles for each time and for each activity) as well as exercises and activities all with the number 100.

Why 100? Because it is the 100th year that the Royal British Legion has supported the Armed Services.

Veterans join students at Grantham College. (53758456)

The money raised paid for the Veterans Christmas lunch held on site and for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which is a charity that supports children that have lost a parent or parents through active service or have committed suicide because of PTSD and other mental health issues.