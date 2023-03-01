Former members of the Royal Anglian Regiment reunited at a Big Breakfast in Grantham at the weekend.

This was the second Big Breakfast event for the veterans when 29 of them gathered at the Tollemache Inn on Saturday.

The breakfast was part of a regional event with breakfast reunions held all over the regimental area for former 'Poachers'.

Former members of the Royal Anglian regiment meet up in Grantham. (62710802)

Royal Anglian veteran Paul Hallybone, who attended the Grantham event, said: "The aim of the event, which was sponsored by The Royal Anglian Regimental headquarters, was to engage with veterans around the regimental area.

"In total there were 40 plus events with 1,000 plus people tucking into breakfast to mark the occasion.

"The event was enjoyed by all who attended and many a sandbag was pulled up."