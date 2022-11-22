Two Grantham veterans attended commemorations in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday.

Mark Newsome, a former dog handler in the Royal Air Force Police, and Jim Chalmers, a former Regimental Sergeant Major in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, attended the commemorations on Sunday, November 13, where they both marched past the Cenotaph in the service.

In 2021 the two veterans met by coincidence on the underground line and they both attended the ceremony separately. However, this year they decided to travel down to London together.

Mark Newsome and Jim Chalmers (60813584)

Mark said: "The solemnity of the day never fails to strike home, but it is also a wonderful opportunity to rekindle the camaraderie with former colleagues and jokes and rivalry with other veterans."

As well as travelling down together and navigating the underground system, both shared their memories of serving in the Armed Forces.

The principal reason for both attending the service was to remember the fallen and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Mark had already attended the ceremony for a number of years with his son Rory, and it was the second time Jim had attended this year.

Rory Newsome, Mark's son, said: "The crowds lined the streets, as both Grantham men marched through Whitehall and back to Horse Guards Parade.

"Afterwards they attended events with their respective Associations before jointly heading home to Grantham, exhausted but elated from the day's memorable experience."