Residents at a Grantham care home shared their wartime memories at afternoon tea last week.

Lance corporal Alfie Taylor, of 4/6 Royal Lincolnshire Brigade 2nd Battalion, squadron leader John Deryck Rowell (RAF)and chief petty officer Geoffrey Key (Navy-FAA; Fleet Air Arm), live at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home. Geoff told how clocked up an impressive 1300 hours flight time.

He recounted how his during his final flight in 1977; he had just touched the helicopter down when a bin bag got sucked into the engine and the engine cut out. He says if the helicopter was in the air, it would have dropped like a stone.

Lance Corporal Alfie Taylor (army- 4/6 Royal Lincolnshire Brigade 2nd Battalion) Centre is; Squadron Leader John Deryck Rowell (RAF) Right: Chief Petty Officer Geoffrey Key (Navy-FAA; Fleet Air Arm). (53223569)

Activities co-ordinator Sarah-Jane Dixon added: “We are all really proud of all the residents that served and it’s an honour to be able to care for them as we do."