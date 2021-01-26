A group of military veterans have each received a surprise luxury hamper after being nominated by their friends or family.

Local fund-raising champion Rob Dixon was contacted by Jo Arnold, a finance director at EME Power Systems, in Sleaford, asking him to find homes for eight luxury Marks & Spencer’s hampers, that had been filled with chutney, chocolate, Christmas pudding, a bottle of wine and biscuits.

Rob took to social media to appeal for nominations of worthy recipients, including local elderly couples who deserved a bit of cheer. The remaining four hampers were reserved for military veterans.

Rob Dixon and Rob Horn (44029980)

Retired Rob, of Sunningdale, said: “Jo and his team had ordered too many hampers for their staff at Christmas and wanted to make sure the rest went to deserving homes.”

After receiving enough nominations, Rob personally delivered the hampers to each couple and veteran during socially-distanced doorstep deliveries.

Rob added: “Those that received them were so grateful and thankful.”