Twelve local veterans tucked into a full roast dinner and dessert on Sunday after being nominated for the treat.

Local fund-raiser Rob Dixon is behind the initiative after appealing for nominations of different elderly people to receive the hot meals every few weeks.

Rob, who lives in Sunningdale, first launched the appeal in January to spread a bit of positivity after the third national lockdown was announced.

Dave Jones (44784815)

He teamed up with Karen Middleton, of Finkin’s, on Grantham High Street, to prepare and deliver roast dinners to elderly and vulnerable people in the local area.

As popularity for the initiative grew, Rob appealed for sponsorship from local businesses.

This week’s meals were sponsored by Detecting for Veterans, a charity that supports veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems.

Rob said: “I have secured local business sponsors every two weeks until July. I normally advertise on Facebook for nominations on the Monday before. Criteria is simple, over 65 and lives in Grantham. Nominations fill up very quickly

“It’s really well received by those receiving the meal.”