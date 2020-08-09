Councillors have approved plans to convert part of a garden centre into a veterinary practice.

Members of the South Kesteven District Council planning committee agreed proposals to convert two ground floor rooms within Belton Garden Centre into a waiting room and a consultation room to form the veterinary practice, which will be independent of the existing garden centre business.

Councillors at the meeting on Wednesday heard how no animals will be kept on the premises overnight and bookings will be by appointment only.