Vets seeking to move into Belton Garden Centre
Published: 07:00, 22 May 2020
Plans have been submitted to change part of a garden centre into a veterinary practice.
The application seeks to convert two groundfloor rooms within Belton Garden Centre into a veterinary practice, which will be independent of the existing garden centre business.
This proposed change of use will not see any alterations made to the existing exterior of the building, nor will any animals be kept on the premises overnight.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor