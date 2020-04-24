Home   News   Article

Colsterworth vicar to raise money for NHS heroes and disabled boy Harry

Published: 11:49, 24 April 2020
 Updated: 11:51, 24 April 2020

A clergyman is going to have his head shaved to raise money for our NHS heroes and a brave little boy called Harry who was born with severe brain damage.

The Rev Neil Griffiths, rector of the Colsterworth Group of Churches, has agreed to a completely new look to raise much needed funds for The Helping Harry Trust and the much-loved heroes working so hard in hospitals across the country.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Neil will brave the shave in the hope of raising at least £500 in order to help five-year-old Harry and those who look after us in the NHS.

