A vicar from Colsterworth is going to sleep out this Saturday to raise money to support people in need of housing.

Rev Neil Griffiths, who is vicar for the Colsterworth Group of Churches will be sleeping out in the Colsterworth Parish Church churchyard on July 16.

This is to raise money for local charity Grantham Ark, which wants to provide emergency accommodation for people within the Grantham area who currently have to travel to Lincoln, Nottingham or Peterborough to find housing.

Reverend Neil Griffiths, when he slept out in 2018, is sleeping out again on Saturday July 16 to support charity Grantham Ark. (57960923)

Rev Neil said: "I think that homeless people, like many others marginalised in our society, are in great need.

"I have the means to help, and so can choose to do so.

"Homeless people are too often passed over and ignored, or thought of as not deserving help."

"My experience makes me believe that this is wrong and so I choose to help.

He previously slept out in December 2018.

Rev Neil added: "My churches often work to support good causes, often being a space for items to be collected for those who need them.

"In the past we have collected for nurses during the pandemic, gifts for Afghan refugees at Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel and items for refugees from Ukraine."

Grantham Ark doesn't have anywhere online that people are able to donate money to, but if you do wish to donate you can contact Revd. Neil on 01476 860630 or by emailing him at neilgriffiths@btinternet.com.

Rev neil added: "I was challenged about supporting causes nearer to home, and have responded by raising money for Grantham Ark."