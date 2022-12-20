The victim of a fraudster has spoken out about how her best friend faked Snapchat accounts and shared naked pictures of her and other women.

Chesney Wright, 26, says she and other victims in Grantham were led to believe it was someone else who was sharing pictures and videos when it turned out to be Matthew Stanley who she has known since their schooldays.

Stanley, aged 26, of Grantley Street, Grantham, was jailed for 32 months on November 16 at Lincoln Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Matthew Stanley was jailed for 32 months. (61326429)

Miss Wright, a mother of two who lives in Grantham, says she and a group of women would receive pictures from Stanley pretending to be one of her girlfriends or a male friend.

They would share pictures, not knowing they were sending them to Stanley, and he would then share these around. "He was pretending to be other girls and was getting lots of naked images of people," said Miss Wright.

She added: "He said he had a gambling problem and he got these images to sell them, but from our point of view it was a lot more personal than that. He had been conversing day in, day out. He would get into explicit conversations, but if it was just for money, he would not have gone that far.

"He basically took advantage of us. He took advantage of a lot of people who were vulnerable.

"I was publicly humiliated on Facebook because he had my pictures on a prostitutes' website. I got bullied for that for years."

Stanley faked the Snapchat accounts over a four month period, five years ago.

Miss Wright said at that time it was more difficult to know whether or not an account had been faked.

Miss Wright and her friends believed it was another male friend who was faking the accounts and she said they "ripped him to pieces" on social media, thinking it was him.

Miss Wright says Stanley even offered his help while he was faking the accounts. She said: "He had given me his support through all of this. He even offered to go to the police station with me. That's how confident he was that he was going to get away with it."

She says she has had counselling as a result of what Stanley did. "I am now very angry. I had been upset for so long, but I am just angry now.

"I do feel really hurt by it because he was my friend. I did yoga meditation as part of anger management but I have learned to channel that rage.

"Now that he has been punished I think I will be able to move on."

Miss Wright said they had been led to believe Stanley would not go to prison so it came a 'massive shock' when he was put behind bars. But she added: "He got what he deserved.

"I used to stay around his house. There was nothing weird. He was the last person I would suspect and it makes you wonder what was going on in his head."

Stanley will be also put on the sex offenders' register when he leaves prison.