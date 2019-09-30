Victims 'left in limbo' after sudden closure of Grantham sexual abuse charity
A charity which helps victims of rape and sexual abuse in Grantham has closed suddenly, leaving many of its vulnerable service-users “not knowing where to turn”.
Trust House Lincolnshire, in St Catherine’s Road, “suspended service” without warning earlier this month – leaving dozens of victims who have suffered terrible abuse “anxious”.
- If you wish to speak to someone directly please contact the Rape Crisis Support Line on 0800 334 5500
A statement on the company’s website reads: “We sincerely apologise for any distress or inconvenience to our clients.
