Victims 'left in limbo' after sudden closure of Grantham sexual abuse charity

A charity which helps victims of rape and sexual abuse in Grantham has closed suddenly, leaving many of its vulnerable service-users “not knowing where to turn”.

Trust House Lincolnshire, in St Catherine’s Road, “suspended service” without warning earlier this month – leaving dozens of victims who have suffered terrible abuse “anxious”.

If you wish to speak to someone directly please contact the Rape Crisis Support Line on 0800 334 5500

Trust House Lincolnshire (6322704)

A statement on the company’s website reads: “We sincerely apologise for any distress or inconvenience to our clients.