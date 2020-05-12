Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner Marc Jones launches Victim Lincs website

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 07:02, 12 May 2020

A website dedicated to helping victims of crime find the support they need has gone live.

Anyone who has been the victim of crime in Lincolnshire – regardless of whether the crime was reported to the police or not - can now access support, information and practical advice all under one virtual roof.

The Victim Lincs website - which has been funded by Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner, Marc Jones, and developed by his office - showcases the different support options available to victims and how to access them.

