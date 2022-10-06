The victims of attacks by a man using a hammer, knife and scalding water will have to live forever "with the emotional scars", the detective leading the case has said.

Lead officer in the investigation with Grantham Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Detective Constable Lee Papworth, was commenting after Grantham man Mark Hough was jailed for more than nine years following his assaults on his ex-wife and son.

Hough was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday for nine and a half years after he admitted causing GBH with intent in relation to the knife and hammer attack on his ex-wife, and admitted causing actual bodily harm after throwing scalding water at his son last year in Manchester Way, Grantham.

Mark Hough has been jailed for more than nine years. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (59768295)

Det Con Papworth said the successful court result was down to a thorough investigation involving officers and staff from the CID, forensics, response officers, and PCSOs, as well as the Crown Prosecution Service.

He said: “This was a sustained attack on two individuals who, after healing from their physical wounds, will now forever live with the emotional scars of being on the receiving end of such as vicious assault.

“I would like to thank the victims for their cooperation with our investigation, and I hope that the sentence Hough has been handed will now enable to them to move forward.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved in the investigation, from witnesses to the officers and staff conducting enquiries at the scene and in the months after.

“This case highlights the horrific impact using a weapon can have, and as a Force we will continue to tackle the issue of knife crime in the county through Operation Raptor.”

Police were called to the incident in Manchester Way in October last year after Hough's ex-wife called the police from a neighbouring property which she had escaped to.

Hough had been with his son when they began to argue, and a short while later, he threw scalding water from a pan over him. Fifteen minutes later, his ex-wife arrived at the property and an argument broke out, after which Hough picked up a knife and proceeded to stab her multiple times before striking her with a hammer.