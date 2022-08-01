A Victorian bottle with Grantham Church etched on it is due to go up for auction.

The brown glass bottle includes an tched decoration displaying Grantham Church, a crown and the initials 'VR'.

Colin Young, an auctioneer for Golding Young, said: "I have had a chat with the vendor who alas cannot remember where it came from and was simply sorting a box old bits and bobs he has had for a few years. He thought it was interesting enough to bring to us.

The Victorian brown glass bottle will go on auction on August 3 at 10am. (58319423)

"Like most social history items it is of great interest but not high value, there is no estimate as there are no direct comparables and it will simply find its own level which is likely to be high-tens rather than hundreds but you just never know!"

On the other side of the bottle the names John and Agnes Dawson are inscribed with the date 1880.

The bottle includes a cork and is 35.5cm high.

The Victorian brown glass bottle will go on auction on August 3 at 10am. (58319467)

The Victorian brown glass bottle will go on auction on August 3 at 10am. (58319461)

The listing for the bottle can be viewed here.

The auction for the bottle will take place on Wednesday (August 3) at 10am at the Golding and Young saleroom in Old Wharf Road, Grantham.