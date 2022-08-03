A Victorian bottle with a local church etched on it was sold at auction today.

The brown glass bottle went up for auction at 10am today (Wednesday, August 3) at the Golding Young sale room in Grantham and sold for £50.

Colin Young, an auctioneer for Golding Young, said: "As expected there was plenty of interest, plenty of bidders and they all stopped when it hit £50."

The bottle includes an etched decoration displaying a Grantham church, a crown and the initials 'VR'.

On the opposite side, the names John and Agnes Dawson are inscribed alongside the date 1880.

The bottle includes a cork and is 35.5cm in height.

The Golding and Young saleroom can be found on Old Wharf Road in Grantham.