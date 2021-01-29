A burst water pipe is shooting water more than 20 feet into the air in Grantham this morning.

Footage shows the huge leak on Harrowby Lane, Grantham, which is sending a torrent of water running down the road.

The video footage was shot shortly before 8.30am this morning and shows motorists having to drive around the water on the road.

The Grantham Journal has contacted Anglian Water for a statement.