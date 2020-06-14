Home   News   Article

Video captures battling baristas racing their coffee vans in Vale of Belvoir drag race

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:00, 14 June 2020

A little spare time during lockdown gave battling baristas Mark Trevarthen, of Cafe Allez!, and Lauren Bradley-Muir, of Ginger & Blue Travelling Coffee Company, the chance to settle an age-old grudge: which is the fastest coffee van in the Vale of Belvoir?

The rivals decided that a socially-distanced quarter-of-a-mile drag race would determine the winner and Skydive Langar stepped in to offer the use of their runway. Film-maker Simon Wilkinson-Blake directed and produced the film and the end result is worthy of a Top Gear feature.

For Cafe Allez!, Mark was piloting Henri, a 1972 Citroen HY van. In the Ginger & Blue corner, Lauren competed with Este, a beautifully restored Renault Estafette van of the same era.

