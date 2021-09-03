Lincolnshire Police has released videos of some of the most irresponsible driving it has received through Operation Snap.

Operation Snap, which was launched in February this year, is an online portal which allows people to upload footage of suspected driving offences.

More than 380 uploads of footage have been made and each submission has been reviewed and where the footage shows a traffic offence, action is taken.

The video shows ten examples of bad driving where the consequences could have been disastrous including drivers overtaking on solid white lines, ignoring red traffic lights and overtaking cyclists or motorbikes too close.

Four of the drivers received fines and points, five drivers attended a 'What’s Driving Us?' course, at a cost of £90.

Lincolnshire Police hopes to see an increase in submissions and encourage cyclists, horse-riders, drivers and riders of motorbikes to get involved in providing a safer environment for road users.

Chief superintendent Paul Timmins, head of specialist operations, said: “Many of the driving incidents captured could have ended in a very different way, we’re thankful they didn’t.

"Operation Snap is part of our work to reduce the number of people sadly killed or injured on the county’s roads. It is an easy tool where every road user can contribute to keeping our roads safer.

"If Op Snap prevents one serious collision then the initiative is worth it.

“The standard that people achieve when they passed their driving test is the standard for drivers.

"Where they fall below that standard we will take action and where necessary bring offenders to justice.

"We know that education works for most. I want to see the level of poor driving decrease in Lincolnshire and ask everyone to submit any footage they have where they believe there has been a traffic offence committed.”

The portal sees an average of 80 submissions per month. So far, 21 drivers have attended the 'What’s Driving Us? course, 14 have been issued with a fixed penalty notice, 16 have received a caution. Lincolnshire Police has also sent 135 warning letters to let drivers know they have been caught on camera, although, on the occasion filmed, no full offences had been committed.

Out of the 51 drivers who have attended a course, been issued with a fixed penalty notice or received a caution, 38 were men and 13 were women. The age range 20 to 29 years had the most offenders, with 14 drivers. The highest age range for men is between 40 to 49 years, with nine offenders and between 20 to 29 years for women, with seven drivers.

Marc Jones, police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire, said: “Operation Snap is the latest initiative to come out of my Road Safety Summit and it is good to see it going from strength to strength.

“The scheme provides a real and practical opportunity for members of the public to report unlawful and dangerous drivers and help keep their communities and other residents safe.”