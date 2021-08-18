Video footage shows car moments before it overturns in Grantham road incident
Published: 11:42, 18 August 2021
| Updated: 12:40, 18 August 2021
Footage from a CCTV camera shows the final moments before a car overturned in an accident on a Grantham street this week.
The car overturned on Princess Drive on Monday afternoon near the Co-op store after colliding with several vehicles in the street.
The video and several pictures have been provided by a resident of the street.
The CCTV footage shows the car crashing into a bin just moments before it turns over on its side.
Police say there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash. Two people rushed to help the driver who was trapped inside the car and reportedly gave first aid.