Footage from a CCTV camera shows the final moments before a car overturned in an accident on a Grantham street this week.

The car overturned on Princess Drive on Monday afternoon near the Co-op store after colliding with several vehicles in the street.

The video and several pictures have been provided by a resident of the street.

The CCTV footage shows the car crashing into a bin just moments before it turns over on its side.

Police say there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash. Two people rushed to help the driver who was trapped inside the car and reportedly gave first aid.

The car on its side after colliding with several vehicles in Princess Drive on Monday. (50342071)

The car on its side after colliding with several vehicles in Princess Drive on Monday. (50342073)