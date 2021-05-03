Ever wondered what it would be like to be in the driver's seat of a train travelling at 125mph along the East Coast Main Line?

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is sharing a rare insight into the journeys driven by a selection of its train drivers as part of a new series of short videos.

‘In the Driver’s Seat’ takes viewers on trips across the East Coast route from London to Leeds, the spectacular Scottish Highlands and Northumberland coastline, showcasing the scenery and destinations LNER proudly serves.

An LNER Azuma train. Photo: LNER (46793978)

As well as virtual views from the cab, LNER drivers share their own experiences with viewers, explaining more about their routes, pointing out places of interest and the important milestones, landmarks and destinations they pass.

Five drivers are featured in the series, which covers the 936-mile route from Inverness and Aberdeen to Edinburgh, North East England, Yorkshire and the East Midlands to London King’s Cross.

LNER Driver Zak Mohamed kicks off the series taking viewers on his regular route between London King’s Cross and Leeds via Grantham. You can see his journey below.

Zak said: “I just love my job and I am proud of what I do. It is fantastic to be able to share some of my knowledge and some of the views from my seat, so people can get a glimpse of what it’s like in the train cab from a driver’s perspective.”

David Horne, LNER managing director said: “While we continue to follow government guidelines around travel, LNER wants to inspire people as they look to plan ahead for the future by sharing some incredible views which really are the jewels in the crown of our route and who better to guide audiences through the journeys than some of our drivers.”

The short videos will continue to be shared on LNER’s social media channels over the coming months.