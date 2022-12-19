A resident's video shows a blaze breaking out in a Grantham street following an electrical fault last night (Sunday).

Dean Sawyer, who lives on Princess Drive, Grantham, witnessed the moment an electricity manhole caught on fire.

The Grantham crew were called to the manhole fire on Goldsmith Road at 8.22pm.

The fire was a result on an unknown electrical fault and it took one hose reel jet to extinguish it.