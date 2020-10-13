Video shows burglar crawling on floor as jewellery worth thousands of pounds is stolen from Grantham antiques store

Jewellery worth thousands of pounds was stolen from an antiques store in Grantham town centre on Sunday evening.

CCTV in Notions Antiques Centre on High Street shows the burglar crawling along the floor of the store during the break-in which took place about 7pm.

The owners of the store posted the CCTV footage on their Facebook page.

They said: "So this video shows the scummy 'person' that thought it was acceptable to break into Notions Antiques Centre in Grantham last night. This clip totally epitomises the lowlife that they are. Crawling across the floor!

"They broke in around 7pm on Sunday night....stealing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery with no regard for hardworking peoples' livelihoods.

"Any information gratefully received and anonymously dealt with."

A suspect is seen crawling on the floor of Notions Antiques Centre during the burglary on Sunday night. (42669822)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating a burglary at Notions Antiques, High Street, Grantham. It was reported to us on Monday 12th August and happened sometime between 4pm on Sunday the 11th and the following morning. A quantity of gold and silver jewellery was taken.

"We would urge members of the public to report any information to us. We're keen to hear from those people who may have been in the area between 4pm on Sunday, October 11 and 9.30am on Monday, October 12. Call 101 quoting incident 99 of 12/10/2020."