A reader video has captured "lovely" otter has been captured playing in the River Witham.

Kellie Brett, who lives on Bridgend Road, Grantham, spotted an otter playing in the river on her way to work and captured the moment.

She explained that she saw the otter on her way to work at around 7.40am on Monday (December 5).

Kellie said: "The more I watched him, the more he was showing off.

"It was lovely too see him I was nearly late for work watching him!"

Another otter found in Grantham is having specialist care at an RSPCA wildlife centre after being orphaned.

Kellie said it was the first time she had seen an otter in the river.