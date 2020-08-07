A video has emerged of a lorry hitting the railway bridge on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on Wednesday.

The incident, which caused the road to be closed, was first reported at around 1pm.

Police were also called to the scene.

The bridge in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, was struck. Photo: David Feld (39959863)

The video shows the lorry hitting the underside of the bridge, causing debris to fall into the road below.

The closure caused disruption to the traffic in Grantham town centre.

It was also announced yesterday that residents would face further disruption, as work to two railway bridges was revealed.

