Vietnamese cafe to open in Grantham
Town centre premises which were previously a computer service shop will become a Vietnamese eatery, if plans are approved.
South Kesteven District Council will consider an application to turn 28 Westgate into a Vietnamese cafe selling hot and cold food and drinks to eat in or take away.
According to the applicant, the cafe would be open seven days a week, 8.30am-6pm.
