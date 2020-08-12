Viewing area in Grantham commemorative orchard improves access for disabled

Grantham’s Heroes Commemorative Orchard at Wyndham Park in Grantham has a new disabled access and viewing area to improve public accessibility.

A paved area from the riverside path leads on to a slab viewing platform suitable for wheelchair users to view the 3.75-acre site and its 75 trees, planted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Funding for the orchard, planted in March, was raised via South Kesteven District Council’s CrowdfundSK initiative with the campaign co-ordinated by Wyndham Park Forum, which also manages the site.

MKM branch director James Truman, front, at the Heroes Orchard with Elizabeth Bowskill and Ian Simmons of Wyndham Park Forum. (40322751)

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for communities, said; “The Heroes Orchard was the first fund-raising success through CrowdfundSK, and there could not be a better example of how our crowdfunding initiative has enabled a true community initiative to go from a vision to a reality.”

Ian Simmons, forum chair, said; “We are extremely grateful to MKM for their contribution. This is a wonderful community asset, creating a place for people to remember and reflect and we wanted to ensure that the orchard is as accessible as possible for everyone.

“The orchard has been created as a living tribute to the district’s military heritage. We will be installing information boards to allow visitors to see just what a significant military role this district played.”

Grantham company MKM Building Supplies contributed some of the materials and local company Belvoir Landscapes carried out the work.

MKM Grantham branch director James Truman said: “We are very committed to helping the local community and this orchard sums up real community effort and pride in our heritage.

“As a company we are helping to build for the future, but the past is important to remember and we were delighted to contribute to people’s enjoyment of such a beautiful site.”