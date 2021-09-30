South Kesteven District Council is conducting a review of the Council Tax Support Scheme set up to help low-income households.

The scheme enables financial support to be calculated depending on income and household circumstances, which are then applied to reduce Council Tax bills.

The consultation is designed to let people have their say on the principles it operates by, and how it might be changed to meet the needs of the residents.

Those who take part will also be asked for their views on SKDC’s Discretionary Payment Scheme, which is designed to offer additional short-term, limited support to those struggling to pay their Council Tax, as well as proposals to extend exemptions for Special Constables and those leaving the care system for a further year.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “We would like to know what people think of the scheme, even if they don’t receive Council Tax Support.

“The feedback will help inform any decision SKDC councillors make about the scheme early next year in time for any improvements to be implemented for the start of the next financial year in April 2022.

“We would also welcome opinions on our Discretionary Payment Scheme and a proposal to extend an exemption for those leaving the care system and for special constables.”

The consultation closes on October 31. To take part go to: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltaxsupportschemesurvey