People have been invited to have their say on a Grantham park.

South Kesteven District Council is running a public survey on Dysart Park, the scene of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting, which is now vying for coveted Green Flag status.

Running until July 31, the survey asks people for their views on Dysart Park, which now has new bandstand railings and a commemorative Jubilee bench thanks to Grantham steel fabricator specialists Roll and Scroll.

Chris Kennedy also created the new railings with a Jubilee tribute. (57082858)

The consultation includes questions on why people visit, the condition of the park and satisfaction with the facility. They will also be asked to identify any improvements they would like to see.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: “Dysart Park welcomed hundreds of people for the Jubilee beacon event, and we would love them to give us their feedback.

"The park is an oasis of both formal and informal green space in the centre of town, a resource much loved by local people, and can now claim another golden chapter in its history.

A crowd gathered as the Jubilee Beacon was lit in Dysart Park. (57082864)

“We know how important it is for people to have free and unlimited access to green open spaces – particularly when times are tough, and the cost of living is increasing day by day.

“Participating in our consultation will help to illustrate demand for the park and its facilities and influence improvements going forward.

"Feedback will contribute towards the Council’s application for a Green Flag award, so we are keen that as many people as possible use this opportunity to have their say.”

To take part, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DysartPark2022

The park will host the popular Dysart Park Family Fun Day and Dog Show this weekend, which returns for the first time since 2019.