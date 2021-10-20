Lincolnshire County Council has started consulting on a new Local Transport Plan that sets out a vision for travelling around the county for the next 10 years.

Part of the plan could see Grantham become an 'electric bus town', as well as improvements to electric vehicle charging and the A1.

Lincolnshire's current Local Transport Plan covers the period 2013/14 to 2022/23, and included the Grantham Southern Relief Road amongst its ambitions.

The new Local Transport Plan addresses six themes:

Supporting economic growth – connecting people to employment, and businesses to customers

Future-ready green transport – reducing emissions

Promoting thriving environments – making sure transport enhances, not spoils, local areas

Ensuring health and safety – making sure transport is safe and responsibly managed

Promoting high aspirations – providing access to education, training and support services

Improving quality of life

There are some key potential projects outlined in the plan too, to demonstrate how the council might achieve the aims of the six themes.

They include developing mobility hubs at larger towns and at the coast, making Grantham and Boston 'electric bus towns', developing an electric vehicle charging network, and supporting improvements on the A1 and the Lincoln to Nottingham railway line.

The council are asking residents for their opinions on the themes identified, and the potential projects outlined in the plan.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We’ve asked residents a lot recently for their views around transport – through our bus improvement strategy, and transport strategies for Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness and Mablethorpe – and I want to reassure residents that everything you've told us in those surveys is still taken into account here, as those plans all help feed in to this one.

"A Local Transport Plan is something we have to produce as a council, and it lays out what our transport is like now, where we want to be in 10 years, and how we're going to get there.

"It's big picture stuff, and once we have it, it allows us to apply for government funding pots that help us achieve the goals set out in the plan.

"Our last Local Transport Plan was published in 2013, and there are new challenges that we need to rise to in this new one.

"Never has the issue of climate change been so prominent in our thinking, so we need to address issues around sustainable and active travel, and increasing our capacity for electric vehicle charging.

"The plan also looks at freight and how our infrastructure can support business growth, as well as rail improvements, the public transport offer, and road schemes.

"Before we publish such a huge, overarching document, we need to make sure that the people of Lincolnshire, its businesses, and our partners, buy into the vision, agree with the challenges, and support the solutions that we've laid out."

You can find the Local Transport Plan draft document, and complete the consultation online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement. The survey will close at midnight on Wednesday December 1.