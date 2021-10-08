A primary school is urging parents to be vigilant after a female pupil was reportedly followed to school yesterday morning (Thursday, October 7).

The girl was walking to The West Grantham Primary Academy, on Trent Road, when she thought she was followed, but could not identify the man.

Parents received a safeguarding alert from the school informing them about the incident.

Anna Martin, executive principal at West Grantham Academy, said staff always stand by the gates every morning and afternoon.

She added: "We are taking this very seriously. The girl believed somebody was following her on the way to school and we are urging parents to be vigilant."

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they are also taking the report very seriously.

A police spokesperson said: "A primary school girl reported that she felt a man had followed her on Trent Road in Grantham while she was on her way to school. There was no physical contact and no words were exchanged. It is possible the man was just on the same route but nevertheless this was a frightening experience for the girl and we take such reports very seriously."