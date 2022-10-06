The Viking Challenge returned with 800 cyclists conquering the charity off–road cycle event on Sunday.

The volunteer-led event has always been a key fundraiser for Redmile Primary School. Entrants completed a 65km, 55km or 30km circuit, which starts and finishes at the school.

This year the money raised, through entry fees and donations, will go to the school and Nottinghamshire charity Reach.

Vikings take on the Challenge. (59810398)

The route is mostly off-road and provided plenty of opportunities to get muddy.

Although the event is not a race, Gavin Jones led the way on the 65km route. Tim Young was the first back from the 55km with first woman Ruth Stanley hot on his heels, completing the 30 km for the first time.

Chris and Karen Crawford returned for the fourth time to complete the course on their tandem.

The start of the Viking Challenge 2022. (59810400)

Jane Noad, chair of the organising committee, said: “It was a fantastic day and all the riders had great fun enjoying the Viking route in the sun for a change.

"Our huge team of volunteers were incredible in making the event happen this year, with 90 marshals and 60 volunteers. It was lovely to see everyone taking part and we are delighted to deliver another great event for our Vikings.”

There were also a number of pupils from Redmile Primary School who tackled the challenge with their parents.

The Challenge attracts cyclists from across the country travelling from as far as Hastings, Sutton Coalfield and Sheffield. Steve Copeland returned to cycle from Jerez in Spain travelling 2,245 miles to take part in the event.

One Polish cycling group (Rowerowa Wyspa – translated as 'Cycling Island') brought together 19 of its members from across the UK, collectively travelling 1,119miles.

Executive headteacher Julie Hopkins said: “It was such a thrill to host the event yet again. Riders were so appreciative and even thankful for the mud!

"It was great to see many familiar faces who have returned year after year to support the event.

"Special thanks to everyone who volunteered their time before, during and after the event. We couldn’t have done it without you.

"The money raised from this year’s event will support the many trips we have planned for the children.”

There will be an announcement about the funds raised from the 2022 event at a presentation event in January 2023.

Updates will be available on the school's Facebook page.