A village beacon is set to be repaired after it fell down after 23 years.

On Tuesday (November 14) evening, Andrew Gordon spotted that the beacon in Bottesford had fallen down.

Bottesford Parish Council is now dealing with it and is set to fix it.

The beacon in Bottesford.

The Bottesford millennium beacon will be repaired after it fell over.

Leigh Donger, vice-chairman of the parish council, said: “It's up to us to fix it, and being the farmer on the council it falls to me.

“The post is rotten and as it's 23 years old [as it] went up for the millennium celebrations, I think it's not done too bad.

The post is believed to be rotten.

The Bottesford millennium beacon will be repaired after it fell over.

“So I'll source a new post and repair the metal basket [as it] got bent when it fell.”

The man who first put the post up 23 years ago has offered to repair it for the parish council.