Residents have transformed their village near Grantham into a giant Advent calendar to spread some Christmas cheer.

Each night throughout December, residents in Harlaxton have unveiled a new window display for each day of Advent, complete with shepherds, angels and even a festive car, finishing with the opening of the final window at the church porch on Christmas Eve.

Jackie West, who lives in the village, is behind the idea after appealing for people to take part on the village Facebook page and church website.

Advent windows in Harlaxton village. (43538007)

She said: “It has been such a difficult year with Covid, the winter was looming and as I live in Harlaxton I decided to organise Advent windows in the village on behalf of Harlaxton Church and village. This is the first time that the village has taken part and the response has been amazing.”

More than 40 households across the village are taking part in the giant calendar.

Jackie added: “I couldn’t believe how many wanted to get involved. I gave everyone a date and a theme. We have 44 windows which has meant that two windows are being opened on some nights. We have some fabulous windows and many gardens have been lit up as well.”

Advent windows in Harlaxton village. (43537999)

The church porch has also been decorated with flowers, lights and a traditional Nativity scene.

Jackie hopes it will become a yearly tradition for the village.

She added: “The event has given everyone a distraction to get out walking and enjoy searching for new windows.

Advent windows in Harlaxton village. (43537997)

“So many people have thankedme but I feel I should thank them for doing such an amazing job. It has been my pleasure to organise this event and hopefully we will do the same next year, too.”

The windows are each lit up at dusk until late evening and will remain on display until a few days after Christmas.