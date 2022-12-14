The festive lights at Sedgebrook were switched on last week, with 'Farmer Christmas' making an appearance with his tractor.

Last Friday, at 6.30pm, adults and children gathered around the Christmas tree on the village green as Dr Kiki Steele switched on the festive lights in memory of her husband and Sedgebrook resident Tim Nuttall, who died recently.

Alongside an appearance from Farmer Christmas, the Winter Singers sang carols around the tree, a festive tractor was put on display and people were also treated to mulled wine and mince pies handed out by the Community Church of St Lawrence.

Festive light switch on in Sedgebrook (61291491)

Jenny Stuart, licensed lay reader for the village, said: "Everyone was full of the Christmas spirit.

"The event centred on the Christmas tree on the Green and there were around 60 adults and 25 children who were transfixed by Farmer Christmas and his tractor and Santa with presents from the church telling the Christmas story.

A festive tractor (61291522)

"We are so fortunate in Sedgebrook to have a great working relationship between the church, the social club and the village. There is always something good going on and the community are great at supporting events."

The Community church lit up (61291565)

Dr Kiki Steel, who officially turned the lights on, said: "I was incredibly touched that Sedgebrook village chose to honour my husband Tim in this way."

Kiki's husband Tim volunteered for LIVES, alongside Kiki, for 19 years and was regarded as a "committed" volunteer medic. He passed away aged 65 in October 2022 after a short illness.

The church will be holding Christmas Eve lessons and carols in the church at 7pm on Saturday, December 24.

A festive tractor (61291530)

A visit from Farmer Christmas (61291475)

This will be followed by a Holy Communion at 8pm, when everyone will go across to the Sedgebrook Social Club for the Big Bailey Quiz, as well as other entertainment and food.